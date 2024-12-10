Welcome to OnlySky

Journey into a future shaped by creativity, critical thought, and secular habits of mind. Help shape what’s next!

OnlySky
Lisa Jarrington
Members Public

What the movie Wicked can teach us about resisting Trump

What can the story of a con man, scapegoats, and a resistance possibly have to say about our future?

Bruce Ledewitz
Members Public

The rehabilitation of truth

You cannot build a secular civilization into the future without a kind of faith.

Captain Cassidy
Members Public

Why authoritarians love—and hate—an apology

One of the many things we can expect in the next four years is a lot of sputtering demands for apologies for the last four years.

Shawn Hardin / Dale McGowan
Members Public

Machines and meaning: AI's role in a humanist future

AI raises important questions about what it means to be human. It's time to have that conversation.

Dale McGowan
Members Public

The twist ending of history

On the strange, seductive lure of authoritarianism.

Adam Lee
Members Public

The United Cities and Ruralities of America

It's a two-state solution for our own intractable conflict.

Dale McGowan
Members Public

Book burning in the digital age

The right has long felt that some of our history needs adjustment. How far will they go?

Brian Fogarty
Members Public

Watering the seeds of our own destruction

There's a reason fascism is rising at this moment, and why the threat will continue into the future.

Gillian Broaddus
Members Public

Remembering Dora Richter and what it means to survive

People like Dora make it possible to imagine a future where we outlive our oppressors.

Adam Lee
Members Public

Model collapse—the end of the road for AI

AI is developing the same problem as cousins who marry—and for the same reason.

Dale McGowan
Members Public

When the future forgets the past

Knowledge disappears easily.

Dale McGowan
Members Public

Letting go of my last big myth

Burying the myth of god was easy compared to freeing myself from the myth of progress.

audio-article

Machines and meaning: AI's role in a humanist future

Machines and meaning: AI's role in a humanist future

When the future forgets the past

When the future forgets the past

Letting go of my last big myth

Letting go of my last big myth

AI will be the death of the internet

AI will be the death of the internet

editor's pick

Why authoritarians love—and hate—an apology

why authoritarians love and hate an apology

Morality is a technology to build a better world

Morality is a technology to build a better world

Good robots, bad robots, and the future of work

Good robots, bad robots, and the future of work

One life: Imagining a radical acceptance of death

One life: Imagining a radical acceptance of death

trending

Why authoritarians love—and hate—an apology

why authoritarians love and hate an apology

Machines and meaning: AI's role in a humanist future

Machines and meaning: AI's role in a humanist future

The United Cities and Ruralities of America

The United Cities and Ruralities of America

Watering the seeds of our own destruction

Watering the seeds of our own destruction

Authors

Dale McGowan

Editor-in-chief. Author of books on nonreligious life, creator of podcasts on music, parenting, and death.

Georgia Michelman

A reluctant recent Yale College graduate with backgrounds in physics, astronomy, and history.

J. H. McKenna

Professor of the history of religious ideas at the University of California Irvine.

Alix Jules

Senior Technologist at Google working for an inclusive, sustainable future where innovation doesn't leave people behind.

Dr. Eve Makoff

Internal medicine, palliative care physician, essayist and poet.

Phil Zuckerman

Professor of Sociology at Pitzer College. Author of books including "What It Means to be Moral," "The Nonreligious," "Living the Secular Life," "Faith No More."

Jonathan MS Pearce

Philosopher, author, columnist, public speaker.

M L Clark

Canadian writer by birth, now based in Medellín, Colombia, publishing speculative fiction and humanist essays with a focus on imagining a more just world.

Adam Lee

Atheist author and speaker from New York City.